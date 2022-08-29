Mumbai sees 610 Covid-19 cases and four deaths

On Sunday 40 patients were hospitalised, of whom 6 are on oxygen. At least 814 patients recovered. All the deceased were senior citizens

Mumbai on Sunday logged 610 cases and four deaths. The city currently has 4,969 active patients. On Sunday 40 patients were hospitalised, of whom 6 are on oxygen. At least 814 patients recovered. All the deceased were senior citizens.

There were 9,635 tests done in Mumbai on Sunday. Mumbai’s doubling rate is 1,042 days. There are no active containment zones or sealed buildings in Mumbai.

Thane district reported 356 new cases of coronavirus, taking its infection count to 7,40,849, a health official said on Sunday. With the addition of the latest numbers on Saturday, the district currently has 2,432 active Covid-19 cases, he said.

The death toll in Thane remained unchanged at 11,939, he said. The recovery count has reached 7,26,592, he added.

With the addition of 46 new cases of coronavirus, the tally of infections in Maharashtra’s Nashik district reached 4,81,416 on Sunday, a health official said.

The toll stood at 8,904, while the count of recoveries reached 4,72,201 after 43 patients recovered from the infection during the day, he said.

With 9,436 new Covid-19 cases being reported in a day, India’s tally of infections rose to 4,44,08,132, while the count of active cases has declined to 86,591, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

