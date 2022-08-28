Breaking News
Covid-19: Maharashtra logs 1,639 new cases, 5 deaths

Updated on: 28 August,2022 07:42 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Representative image. Pic/Istock


On Sunday, Maharashtra recorded 1,639 new Covid-19 cases and five deaths, according to the state health department.


As per state health department data, of the new cases, Mumbai Circle accounted for 1,105 cases, followed by 284 in Pune Circle, 65 in Nashik Circle, 57 in Kolhapur Circle, 47 in Nagpur Circle, 36 in Latur Circle, 29 in Aurangabad Circle and 16 in Akola Circle.

The state has an active caseload of 11,679 cases, according to health department data.

State health department data revealed that the case fatality rate stood at 1.83 per cent and the recovery rate is 98.02 per cent.

Around 1,698 patients were discharged today after full recovery.

Out of 8,40,50,407 laboratory samples 80,96,484 have been tested positive (09.63 per cent) for Covid-19 until today.

