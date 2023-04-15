Mumbai sees avg of 200 cases a day in past two weeks

Dharavi records four cases in a span of 10 days; civic officials say all those infected in slum have mild symptoms, recovering at home

The active patient count at G North ward, which includes Dharavi, Dadar and Mahim, is 37. File pic

The city has seen an average of over 200 new Covid-19 cases daily for the past two weeks. Dharavi, India’s biggest slum, which had been Covid-free for months, has recorded four cases in the past 10 days. Health experts have stated that if testing goes up, the number of cases will also increase.

Dharavi has always been a major concern not only for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation but also for the country during the pandemic. The densely populated settlement with a population of around 8.5 lakh saw a huge number of cases in the past three waves. According to the civic health department, the G North ward—which includes Dharavi, Dadar and Mahim—has reported 37 Covid cases out of which Dharavi accounts for four.

A senior health official said, “The ward has been reporting cases since April 1. None of the infected at Dharavi needs admission as they all are having mild symptoms and are isolated at home. We have instructed the ward medical officer to monitor the situation closely.” When mid-day visited a few civic-run clinics on April 4, it was learnt that there were no Covid testing kits available. So far, G North ward has reported 42,263 Covid cases and 988 deaths; the active patient count is 37.

A senior health department official said, “We are vigilant and are monitoring the situation in the slum. Also, contact tracing is being done. So far, there is nothing to worry about.” On Friday, the state reported 1,152 new cases. It’s been the third day since the state has reported over a thousand cases. Also, four deaths due to Covid have been reported—two in Nagpur and one each in Mumbai and Sindhudurg.

Meanwhile, Mumbai reported 284 new Covid cases based on 1,729 samples that had been sent for testing. A 91-year-old, who was infected while also suffering from acute kidney disease, passed away. Out of the 284 infected, 24 need hospitalisation. A total of 118 patients are undergoing treatment across the city out of which 42 are on oxygen support. Currently, there are 5,928 active Covid patients across the state out of which 1,643 are in Mumbai.

Heat stroke panel

The state health department has formed a three-member committee to investigate potential deaths due to heat stroke. There have been 357 suspected cases of heat stroke in the state; Mumbai Suburbs reported 72, followed by Nandurbar and Yavatmal with 64 and 46 respectively. So far, no death has been reported in the state.