Breaking News
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann sacks health minister over corruption charge
E-mail asking alumni of school to change name of Gyanvapi Masjid stirs controversy
26 'tomato flu' cases in Odisha
Uttar Pradesh man held for sending obscene pictures to lady doctor in Mumbai
Nursing lecturer struck off in UK for harassing Sikh colleague
Minister pitches for traditional Maharashtrian ceremonies for convocation at varsities
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai sees rise in addition to tally, reports 218 Covid-19 cases; active count now 1,430

Mumbai sees rise in addition to tally, reports 218 Covid-19 cases; active count now 1,430

Updated on: 24 May,2022 07:28 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

BMC data showed that the recovery rate was 98 per cent, the caseload doubling time stood at 3,914 days, and the overall growth rate of cases between May 17 and 23 was 0.017 per cent

Mumbai sees rise in addition to tally, reports 218 Covid-19 cases; active count now 1,430

Representative image. Pic/Istock


Mumbai on Tuesday reported 218 Covid-19 cases, which is a substantial rise from the 150 cases registered a day earlier, taking the tally in the metropolis to 10,63,276, while the death toll remained unchanged at 19,566, a civic official said.

Out of 218 new Covid-19 patients, 201 were asymptomatic, while none of the 17 who were hospitalised needed oxygen support, the official said, adding that just 48 of the 24,488 hospital beds earmarked for the pandemic are currently occupied.




It was also the eighth consecutive day when the addition to the tally was above the 100-mark, he pointed out.


Show full article

mumbai mumbai news Coronavirus

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK