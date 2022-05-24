Mumbai sees rise in addition to tally, reports 218 Covid-19 cases; active count now 1,430

BMC data showed that the recovery rate was 98 per cent, the caseload doubling time stood at 3,914 days, and the overall growth rate of cases between May 17 and 23 was 0.017 per cent

Representative image. Pic/Istock

Mumbai on Tuesday reported 218 Covid-19 cases, which is a substantial rise from the 150 cases registered a day earlier, taking the tally in the metropolis to 10,63,276, while the death toll remained unchanged at 19,566, a civic official said.

Out of 218 new Covid-19 patients, 201 were asymptomatic, while none of the 17 who were hospitalised needed oxygen support, the official said, adding that just 48 of the 24,488 hospital beds earmarked for the pandemic are currently occupied.

It was also the eighth consecutive day when the addition to the tally was above the 100-mark, he pointed out.

