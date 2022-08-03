Mumbai sees second day with no deaths but Covid-19 cases rise

On Tuesday, of the 329 fresh cases, 23 patients needed hospitalisation and 4 were put on oxygen support

A vaccination camp organised at Batliboi Compound,Byculla. Pic/Ashish Raje

There was a drop in the number of tests done on Tuesday but the number of Covid-19 rose compared to Monday. On Tuesday 329 fresh cases were reported from 5,785 samples tested. On Monday, 164 new cases were reported from 6,689 samples tested. However, in the past two days, no deaths were reported due to Covid.

On Tuesday, of the 329 fresh cases, 23 patients needed hospitalisation and 4 were put on oxygen support. The total Covid tally is 11,25,306.

There are 1,955 active patients in Mumbai out of whom 207 are being treated in hospitals and 15 are on oxygen support. The city reported no deaths in the past 24 hours. The total death count due to Covid stands at 19,651. In the past 24 hours, 263 patients recovered from Covid after which the total recovery count reached 11,03,700.

On Tuesday the state reported 1,886 cases after which the total count went up to 80,50,171. On the other hand, 2,106 patients recovered and the total tally went up to 78,89,478. On Tuesday 5 deaths were reported in the state. Thane Municipal Corporation, Vasai-Virar, Ahmednagar,

Beed and Buldhana districts reported one death each. The total death toll stood at 1,48,110 and the fatality rate is 1.83 per cent as per the state health officials. Out of 1,886 cases in the state, 532 were reported in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). At least 537 patients were reported from the Pune circle.

80,50,171

Total no of cases in Maharashtra

532

Total no of cases reported in MMR in the last 24 hours

0

No of deaths in city on Tuesday

263

Patients recovered and discharged in city on Tuesday