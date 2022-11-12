Mumbai sees three-fold rise in measles

From 37 cases in 2019, the city’s measles count has reached 109 this year; Centre’s team lands in Mumbai, to visit Govandi today to review situation

BMC health officials screen children in Govandi on Friday

Mumbai has seen a three-fold rise in measles cases this year, as compared to 2019. As per BMC data, 37 measles cases were reported in 2019 though the number was lower in 2020 and 2021. This year, however, the number has already touched 109. The civic body is trying to learn what led to the surge in cases. Meanwhile, the team deputed by the Central government arrived in the city on Friday to investigate the outbreak.

The three-member team sent by the Union ministry of health and family welfare met with the principal chief secretary of Maharashtra health department as well as Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation officials. They team is set to visit M East ward, which covers Govandi, on Saturday to take stock of the situation.

Sanjay Khandare, principal chief secretary, health department, told mid-day, “The team held a discussion with us. They asked for all the reports and status of immunisation from BMC officials. They have started their study and will visit the affected area to find out the extent of the spread. The state and civic health departments have already started to raise awareness about measles. There is a resistance to vaccination and we will find the reason behind the same.” BMC Executive Health Officer Dr Mangala Gomare said, “The team deputed by the Centre came in the afternoon. We briefed them on the current situation. They will visit M East ward, civic dispensaries, and hospitals. After reviewing the situation, they will give us directions.”

Meanwhile, a total of 789 houses with 3,670 residents in Rafi Nagar, Govandi were screened on Friday. The civic team found 23 suspected cases. The BMC also held five additional immunisation camps to cover those who had not come up earlier. As many as 110 children and six pregnant women were vaccinated at the camp.

‘Need water, electricity’

Sehrunisha Khan, mother of Hasnain and Noorain who are suspected to have died of measles, said, “We need water and electricity. These are basic needs. We request the civic body and local corporation to at least provide us with basic amenities. There is a mosquito menace and worms come out of sewage. No one wants to live like this, but we have to as we don’t have money. We also had a very bad experience in Rajawadi Hospital. We will share our ordeal with the officials who are coming from Delhi.”

23

No of suspected measles cases found on Friday

