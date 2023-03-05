Mumbai: Senior citizen rescued from 22nd floor of skyscraper in Kandivli

An official said, the Mumbai Fire Brigade received a call at around 5:15 pm that a man was sitting in the refuge area on the 22nd floor of the skyscraper

A 70-year-old man, allegedly having mental issues was rescued by fire brigade personnel from the refuge area on the 22nd floor of a 32-storey building in suburban Kandivli in north Mumbai on Sunday, an official said.

He said the Fire Brigade received a call at around 5:15 pm that a man was sitting in the refuge area on the 22nd floor of the skyscraper in Kandivli.

The refuge area is a separate space in high-rise buildings, where residents can take shelter in case of fire or other emergencies.

Meanwhile, the man climbed the four-foot-high safety wall. He was found lying unconscious on the parapet wall located six feet down, the official added.

He was rescued safely using a safety harness, a rope and other tools with fire brigade personnel descending on the parapet wall, the official added.

Meanwhile in an another incident in north Mumbai on Sunday, A 36-year-old broadcast professional with a prominent sports channel allegedly killed herself at her residence in Goregaon in Mumbai on Sunday, the police said.



According to the police, the deceased identified as Joanna Paul, worked as a content writer in a prominent sports TV channel. She was found dead at her residence. She allegedly ended her life by hanging herself at her residence in Riddhi Siddhi society in Goregaon area.

Police sources said that Paul had undergone a medical transformation to become a woman a few years ago.

During the panchnama at her residence, the police recovered a suicide note from the spot that allegedly points out at the prima facie reasons for her extreme step.

Police sources said that Joanna Paul, apart from being a broadcast producer with a sports channel, was a LGBTQIA+ activist. She was also famous on social media.

The police officials are further investigating the matter to find out the exact reason behind her death.

