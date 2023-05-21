Mumbai: Senior inspector transferred after allegations

Officer in charge of Antop Hill police station moved to Traffic after lawyers claim he manhandled and misbehaved with them, top cops say administrative decision

Advocate Sadhna Yadav in the Sion Hospital

A day after two lawyers levelled allegations of manhandling and misbehaviour against him, senior police inspector Nasir Kulkarni, who was in charge of the Antop Hill police station, was on Saturday transferred to the Mumbai Traffic Police. The top brass, however, termed this as a ‘purely administrative decision’.

On Thursday afternoon, advocate Sadhna Yadav, who works with advocate Harikesh Sharma at HKS Legal, was locked inside the toilet of her office in Antop Hill. Yadav called the Mumbai Police control room, and a police team reached the office to free her. Yadav and Sharma then decided to file a complaint against the miscreants.



Advocate Harikesh Sharma

The duo have alleged that they were verbally abused and manhandled by the cops at the police station, and detained from 2.30 pm to 8.30 pm. They were released after their colleagues and local political leaders rushed to the police station, but not before they were charged a fine of Rs 1,200 each for ‘creating nuisance’.

Yadav was later admitted to Sion Hospital while Sharma underwent treatment at the KEM Hospital in Parel. Police sources, however, said that the lawyer duo came to the police station demanding action against a resident of the building where their office is located, and became aggressive when their demand was not met.

“We took them to a separate room to avoid a scene in the station house, but they flung themselves on the staircase, resulting in the injuries that they sustained. They were charged under the Maharashtra Police Act because of this behaviour,” said an officer.