The water-filled pit dug up near Kurla depot. Pic/Rajesh Gupta

In a tragic incident, a seven-year-old boy lost his life after falling into a water-filled pit dug for an ongoing construction work near Kurla Depot in Mumbai. The victim has been identified as Ujjwal Ravi Singh, a resident of Vatsala Tai Naik Nagar, Kurla.

The incident took place on Saturday afternoon when Ujjwal, along with his friends, went to play in an open area inside the Kurla Depot premises. While playing, he accidentally fell into a deep, water-filled pit that had been excavated for the construction of a building.

Hearing the cries of his friends, some nearby drivers rushed to the spot. They entered the pit and managed to pull the boy out. Ujjwal was rushed to Rajawadi Hospital for treatment, but the doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Following the incident, officers from the Nehru Nagar Police Station arrived at the scene. They have registered a case of accidental death and are investigating the matter further.