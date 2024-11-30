According to the police, they received several complaints of rash driving, racing and motorists performing stunts between Bandra Reclamation area and Kherwadi

A total of 165 bikes were seized by the police in the operation.

The Mumbai West Region Police registered cases against 689 people for rash driving, overspeeding, and performing stunts at Bandra Reclamation on the Western Express Highway, late on Friday night.

The cops also seized around 165 bikes and registered 40 first information reports (FIR) against rash drivers. Most of the FIRs were registered by the Khar and Bandra police.

In June, the police seized 34 vehicles and arrested 52 people for rash driving and performing stunts on bike between Bandra Reclamation and Kherwadi. In April, around 48 bikes were seized and 82 people were arrested for the same offences on Western Express Highway.

Speaking to mid-day, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Dikshit Gedam of Zone 9 said, "On Friday night, we deployed heavy bandobast on Western Express Highway near Bandra Reclamation and charged 689 people. We also registered 40 FIRs and seized 162 bikes."