Breaking News
Day after order on Waqf Board, govt withdraws GR after social media backlash
WR to operate night block between Marine Lines and Mahim on Saturday
Three held for running prostitution racket in Thane
Congress must introspect about poll drubbing: Ashok Chavan
Mumbai Police nabs trio with multiple firearms, live cartridges
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Mumbai 689 motorists booked for rash driving and performing stunts on bike in Bandra

Mumbai: 689 motorists booked for rash driving and performing stunts on bike in Bandra

Updated on: 30 November,2024 10:24 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirish Vaktania | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

According to the police, they received several complaints of rash driving, racing and motorists performing stunts between Bandra Reclamation area and Kherwadi

Mumbai: 689 motorists booked for rash driving and performing stunts on bike in Bandra

A total of 165 bikes were seized by the police in the operation.

Listen to this article
Mumbai: 689 motorists booked for rash driving and performing stunts on bike in Bandra
x
00:00

The Mumbai West Region Police registered cases against 689 people for rash driving, overspeeding, and performing stunts at Bandra Reclamation on the Western Express Highway, late on Friday night. 


The cops also seized around 165 bikes and registered 40 first information reports (FIR) against rash drivers. Most of the FIRs were registered by the Khar and Bandra police. 


According to the police, they received several complaints of rash driving, racing and motorists performing stunts between Bandra Reclamation area and Kherwadi.


In June, the police seized 34 vehicles and arrested 52 people for rash driving and performing stunts on bike between Bandra Reclamation and Kherwadi. In April, around 48 bikes were seized and 82 people were arrested for the same offences on Western Express Highway.  

Speaking to mid-day, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Dikshit Gedam of Zone 9 said, "On Friday night, we deployed heavy bandobast on Western Express Highway near Bandra Reclamation and charged 689 people. We also registered 40 FIRs and seized 162 bikes."

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai Crime News mumbai crime news mumbai police bandra

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK