Pic/Satej Shinde

Listen to this article Kherwadi subway is a tragedy waiting to happen x 00:00

A pedestrian underpass at Kherwadi, Bandra East, along the Western Express Highway has been shut for a long time. This may not sound unusual, but, according to a report in this newspaper, those who peek inside it will be surprised. They may likely witness a bunch of children enjoying a swim in water that seems to have accumulated at the spot during the monsoon.

Residents cited in the report stated that no maintenance has been work done since the subway was shut. After someone broke open the grill gate, kids from the adjacent slum arrive daily for a swim. The children pay scant heed to advice against swimming in the filthy, garbage-filled water.

While the authorities did not reply to calls or messages seeking comment, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official stated in the report that the subway had been closed in the wake of complaints about severe water leakage. It needs major repairs before it can be reopened.

The authorities concerned—in this case, the roads and bridges department—need to wake up to the problems the situation is causing and get down to fixing it. We cannot see the usual buck passing, with the problem continuing to fester.

Citizens are made aware of water accumulation in their homes or housing society compounds, especially during the monsoon season, and are fined for allowing this to happen. Why then, has this subway not been repaired and why has water allowed to accumulate here?

Why should a newspaper report be needed to highlight this? One can also surmise correctly that not only will these children suffer, but their families too. This is typical of a larger problem: that of unused, broken, derelict facilities left in the same state for months and, at times, years.