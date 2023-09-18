Mumbai: Seven years on the run, duo wanted in interstate heist nabbed

The prime allegation against the pair stems from the reported robbery of 44 kg of gold from Hyderabad-based Muthoot Gold Finance

In a major breakthrough, the Crime Branch Unit 9 has apprehended two individuals involved in interstate robbery, ending a seven-year-long run. The duo were arrested on September 16 from Malad.

A police officer said, “Both the accused frequently changed their residence and mobile numbers, but through technical investigation and with inputs from reliable sources, the police successfully nabbed both of them.”

Further investigations revealed that the accused had not only committed a robbery in Badanpur, Jalna, but had also been engaged in thefts across multiple states, including Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Uttar Pradesh, as confirmed by officer Daya Nayak.

“We apprehended both the accused, identified as Ganesh Bhosale, 47, and Sanju Dokare, 43. They have now been handed over to the local crime branch in Jalna,” said Nayak.

Police records indicate that Ganesh Bhosale had 16 cases against him across the city, along with an additional case in UP. Sanju Dokare had nine cases registered against him within the city.