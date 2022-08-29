Breaking News
Mumbai: Seventy-six devotees lose phones at Chinchpokli procession

Updated on: 29 August,2022 08:12 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Sachin Gaad | mailbag@mid-day.com

Phones were stolen while they participated in procession to pandal, others lost wallets, chains

A huge crowd at Lalbaug during the arrival of Chinchpoklicha Chintamani on Saturday. Pic/Ashish Raje


Over 76 devotees, who joined the arrival procession of the popular Chinchpoklicha Chintamani, lost their mobile phones to thieves, while few others have reported loss of their wallets and gold chains.


Lakhs of devotees had gathered for the event on Saturday afternoon, which lasted until 8 pm when the Ganesha idol reached its pandal at Chinchpokli, and taking advantage of this, the thieves acted, said the police. 

Police said lakhs of devotees thronged Lalbaug while Chinchpoklicha Chintamani was being brought to the pandal. The procession started around 2 pm. 

“Generally, such thefts are reported on the immersion day when lakhs of devotees throng Lalbaug to bid goodbye to their favourite deity. However, this year, a record crowd gathered for the arrival procession, as people could not enjoy the festival for the past two years due to the COVID-19 norms,” said a police officer.

In the past, the police have even nabbed gangs of pick-pocketeers that would specially come to the city to target devotees. 

“All our zonal detection officers and their staff have been pressed into action for the festival, and they have been asked to keep watch on thieves in the crowd,” said Sanjay Patil, deputy commissioner of police (DCP) zone 4.

