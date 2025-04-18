Mumbai: Shaina NC’s mother Munira Chudasama passes away

Munira also leaves behind her son Akshay. Meanwhile, publisher Farzana Behram Contractor recalled the good times she had with her friend

Munira Chudasama

Munira Chudasama, the wife of late Sheriff of Mumbai Nana Chudasama and mother of Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC, passed away on Thursday. The news of Munira’s death at 88, was announced by Shaina NC on X.

“Our beloved mother has passed away peacefully. Request you to pray for her as we cremate her at Banganga Crematorium at 11 am,” she wrote. Munira also leaves behind her son Akshay. Meanwhile, publisher Farzana Behram Contractor recalled the good times she had with her friend.

“We shared a special bond. When she came to Panchgani to spend a few days with me at my home, we had loads of fun. Eating bhutta at Sydney Point with a light drizzle on our faces and the clouds, the same, hanging low over our heads, which she playfully tried to touch,” Contractor wrote on Facebook.