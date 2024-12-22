Rahul Gandhi is set to visit Parbhani on Monday, which is aimed at meeting the family of Somnath Vyankat Suryawanshi, a law student who tragically died in judicial custody following violent incidents in Parbhani earlier this month

Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC. (Pic/X)

Listen to this article People understand this hypocrisy, says Shiv Sena's Shaina NC on Rahul Gandhi's Parbhani visit x 00:00

Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC on Sunday expressed her discontent regarding Rahul Gandhi's forthcoming visit to Parbhani in Maharashtra, characterising it as hypocritical, reported news agency ANI.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shaina NC pointed out that the Congress leader, who is set to arrive via special flight, has shown little concern for the recent disturbances in Parliament.

"Rahul Gandhi is coming to Parbhani by a special flight. He will come to Nanded, go to Parbhani and show that he is with Somnath Suryavanshi's family... My question is, when Rahul Gandhi sees such a scuffle outside the House, he does not even come out and is coming here with a special charter? People understand this hypocrisy. We are fully with Parbhani's Somnath Suryavanshi and his family, although we will never do any politics in this matter," Shaina NC told ANI.

Rahul Gandhi is set to visit Parbhani on Monday, which is aimed at meeting the family of Somnath Vyankat Suryawanshi, a law student who tragically died in judicial custody following violent incidents in Parbhani earlier this month. The unrest was triggered by the alleged vandalism of a replica of the Indian Constitution.

Congress leaders have expressed strong criticism regarding the handling of the Parbhani violence by the state government. MPs Varsha Gaikwad and Praniti Shinde have been particularly vocal, with Gaikwad condemning the violence and demanding swift accountability for those responsible.

Gaikwad stated, “Action should be taken against those who vandalised the statue of Baba Saheb Ambedkar in Parbhani,” highlighting her discontent with the state's approach to maintaining order, especially amidst the curfew imposed in the city without restoring peace.

She asserted that the authorities have failed to manage the situation effectively and should avoid registering false cases.

She also criticised the authorities for their approach to law enforcement, stating, "They have failed to restore peace in Parbhani city. They should not register false cases," ANI stated.

Sharad Pawar calls Fadnavis to discuss Parbhani violence and Beed sarpanch's murder

Sharad Pawar, the president of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-Supremo), engaged in a telephonic discussion with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday, addressing concerns regarding the murder of a sarpanch in Beed and the death of a man following violent protests in Parbhani.

Pawar, who visited the families of both victims on Saturday, sought accountability and swift action. According to PTI, he met the relatives of Santosh Deshmukh, the sarpanch of Massajog village in Beed district, who was abducted and brutally murdered on December 9. He also visited the family of Somnath Suryavanshi, who allegedly died while in judicial custody after being arrested in connection with the Parbhani unrest.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)