Congress MPs and CWC members will conduct press conferences in 150 cities, demanding the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his controversial remarks about Ambedkar in Rajya Sabha. Protests will continue with marches and memorandums submitted to President Droupadi Murmu.

File Pic

Listen to this article Congress to hold press conferences in 150 cities demanding Amit Shah's resignation x 00:00

Congress leader Pawan Khera announced on Saturday that Congress Members of Parliament (MPs) from both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, along with members of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), will hold press conferences in 150 cities across the country. These conferences will focus on demanding the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his controversial remarks regarding Dr. B.R. Ambedkar made in the Rajya Sabha.

ADVERTISEMENT

Khera, speaking to the press, stated that the Congress party has been consistently calling for Shah’s resignation following his remarks during an attack on the opposition party. "On December 22 and 23, in over 150 cities, our MPs from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, along with CWC members, will conduct press conferences to demand the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah and condemn his disrespect towards Babasaheb Ambedkar," Khera said.

The Congress party’s protests against Amit Shah have intensified following his statement in the Rajya Sabha, which the party claims was an insult to Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution and a symbol of the struggle for equality and justice for the marginalised. The Congress has been vocal in demanding that Shah be held accountable for his words.

In addition to the press conferences, Khera also outlined plans for further demonstrations. On December 24, Congress will organise the Babasaheb Ambedkar Samman Marches across various districts in India. These marches will culminate in the submission of memorandums to President Droupadi Murmu through district collectors, reiterating the demand for Amit Shah’s resignation. "On December 24, we will hold marches at our district headquarters and submit memorandums to the district collectors, which will be addressed to the President. In these memorandums, we will again demand the resignation of Amit Shah," Khera added.

The Congress party’s mobilisation is seen as part of its ongoing campaign against the BJP government, with the party seeking to highlight issues of respect for the Dalit community and the importance of upholding Ambedkar’s legacy. The demand for Amit Shah’s resignation continues to be a central point of contention between the two major political parties.

(With inputs from ANI)