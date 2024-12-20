INDIA Bloc MPs are organising a protest march to Parliament, demanding the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his controversial remarks about Dr BR Ambedkar. The protest follows widespread condemnation from various political leaders and Dalit community activists.

Pic/ PTI

In a strong show of unity, Members of Parliament (MPs) from the INDIA Bloc are set to hold a protest march from Vijay Chowk to Parliament at 10 am today, demanding the resignation and apology of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The protest is in response to controversial remarks made by Shah on Dr BR Ambedkar, the principal architect of the Indian Constitution.

The controversy erupted following a speech by Shah in the Rajya Sabha, in which he stated, "If they had taken the name of God so many times instead of Ambedkar, they would have got heaven for seven lives." These comments have caused widespread outrage, particularly among followers of Dr Ambedkar, who view him as a champion for Dalits and the oppressed classes in India.

Earlier on Thursday, INDIA Bloc MPs, led by Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, staged a protest on Parliament premises, calling for Shah's resignation. Prominent figures such as Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Sanjay Raut, Mahua Majhi, and Ram Gopal Yadav were seen participating in the protest, with many wearing blue attire as a sign of solidarity for Dr Ambedkar and his legacy.

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati also condemned Shah's remarks. In a press conference in Lucknow, Mayawati stated, "The words used by Amit Shah in the Parliament about the architect of the Indian Constitution and messiah of Dalits and other neglected classes, Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, have greatly hurt Baba Saheb's dignity and existence. He has insulted him, and this has caused immense anger among his followers across the country." She further urged Shah to retract his statement and apologise, warning that his followers would never forget this disrespect, much like they have not forgotten the misdeeds of Congress towards Dr Ambedkar.

Samajwadi Party (SP) MPs also joined the chorus of condemnation, calling for an apology from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for Shah's comments. SP MP Dimple Yadav remarked, "The BJP should apologise for the comments made in Parliament. This statement proves that the BJP is against the principles laid out by Dr BR Ambedkar."

(With inputs from ANI)