Breaking News
Stray dogs attack, seriously injure elderly woman in Kalyan
Surveying mosques is wrong while people and farmers suffering: Robert Vadra
Shiv Sena firm on Home portfolio, clarity on Maharashtra cabinet formation by Dec 8
Mumbai: Two Bangladeshi nationals held in Kandivali
Baba Siddique murder: MCOCA court remands 8 accused in judicial custody
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > News > India News > Article > BSP cadre can marry anyone across party lines Mayawati

BSP cadre can marry anyone across party lines: Mayawati

Updated on: 08 December,2024 08:14 AM IST  |  Lucknow
Agencies |

Top

Earlier, Dutt was associated with the BSP but joined the SP before the 2022 UP Assembly polls.

BSP cadre can marry anyone across party lines: Mayawati

Mayawati

Listen to this article
BSP cadre can marry anyone across party lines: Mayawati
x
00:00

Bahujan Samaj Party’s (BSP) chief Mayawati has refuted reports that a leader was expelled from the party for getting his son married to the daughter of an SP legislator. She asserted that the BSP cadre was free to marry anyone cutting across party lines.


BSP’s Rampur district unit president Surendra Sagar’s son recently tied the knot with the daughter of Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA from Alapur in Ambedkar Nagar district Tribhuvan Dutt. Earlier, Dutt was associated with the BSP but joined the SP before the 2022 UP Assembly polls. Sagar and the current district president of BSP in Rampur, Pramod Kumar, were expelled from the party due to a simmering dispute between them and had nothing to do with the marriage.


“The quarrel between former party president of Rampur district Surendra Sagar and current party president Pramod Kumar was at its peak due to which the party’s work was suffering. Both of them were expelled and it has got nothing to do with the marriage,” Mayawati said. SP candidate from Meerapur Assembly constituency Sumbul Rana is married to former Member of Parliament Qadir Rana’s son Shah Mohammad.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

bahujan samaj party mayawati India news national news lucknow

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK