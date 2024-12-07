Earlier, Dutt was associated with the BSP but joined the SP before the 2022 UP Assembly polls.

Mayawati

Listen to this article BSP cadre can marry anyone across party lines: Mayawati x 00:00

Bahujan Samaj Party’s (BSP) chief Mayawati has refuted reports that a leader was expelled from the party for getting his son married to the daughter of an SP legislator. She asserted that the BSP cadre was free to marry anyone cutting across party lines.

ADVERTISEMENT

BSP’s Rampur district unit president Surendra Sagar’s son recently tied the knot with the daughter of Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA from Alapur in Ambedkar Nagar district Tribhuvan Dutt. Earlier, Dutt was associated with the BSP but joined the SP before the 2022 UP Assembly polls. Sagar and the current district president of BSP in Rampur, Pramod Kumar, were expelled from the party due to a simmering dispute between them and had nothing to do with the marriage.

“The quarrel between former party president of Rampur district Surendra Sagar and current party president Pramod Kumar was at its peak due to which the party’s work was suffering. Both of them were expelled and it has got nothing to do with the marriage,” Mayawati said. SP candidate from Meerapur Assembly constituency Sumbul Rana is married to former Member of Parliament Qadir Rana’s son Shah Mohammad.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever