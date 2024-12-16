Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also graced the event, hosted by Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi on Sunday

Droupadi Murmu. Pic/X

President Droupadi Murmu attends 'At-Home' reception at Army House on eve of Vijay Diwas

President Droupadi Murmu graced the 'At-Home' reception at the Army House in the national capital to commemorate the 53rd anniversary of 'Vijay Diwas' of the 1971 India-Pakistan War.

Vijay Diwas for the 1971 Liberation War is celebrated nationwide on December 16, to commemorate India's victory against Pakistan in the 13-day war, which ended with Pakistan signing the instrument of surrender in Dhaka and the subsequent liberation of Bangladesh (erstwhile East Pakistan). Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also graced the event, hosted by Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi on Sunday. The president also interacted with various guests at the event.

The Indian Army also highlighted the VP and Raksha Mantri interacting with various veterans, diplomatic fraternity, sportspersons and many others. "The reception provided an opportunity to the Hon'ble President, Vice President and Raksha Mantri to interact with #Veterans, #Veernaris, Diplomatic fraternity, Sportspersons, eminent personalities, Asha School Children and achievers from different walks of life," the post read.

The event also gave an opportunity to the tribal community to showcase their talent. The dignitaries carried out heartfelt interactions with the VeerNaris saluting their sacrifice for the nation, the post added. Earlier on Friday, President Droupadi Murmu paid tribute to the bravehearts who sacrificed their lives in the Parliament attack in 2001 and said that the nation stands united against the forces of terror.

"I pay my humble tribute to the bravehearts who sacrificed their lives defending our Parliament on this day in 2001. Their courage and selfless service continue to inspire us. The nation remains deeply grateful to them and their families. On this day, I reiterate India's unwavering resolve to combat terrorism. Our nation stands united against the forces of terror," the President posted on X.

