Pic/CMO

Maharashtra Chief Minister (CM) Devendra Fadnavis called on President Droupadi Murmu and Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar in New Delhi on Wednesday.

This is the first visit made by Fadnavis to Delhi after taking over as the Maharashtra CM on December 5.

Fadnavis presented an idol of Vitthal-Rukhmini, the deity of Maharashtra, to President Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan.\

He later visited Vice-President Dhankhar at his residence. He would also be meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital.

On December 5, Fadnavis took oath as CM along with Eknath Shinde and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Ajit Pawar as his deputies, after the Mahayuti alliance won 230 of the 288 seats in the state assembly polls.

The cabinet expansion of the Devendra Fadnavis-led Maharashtra government is likely to take place by December 14, a senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said on Wednesday.

The Maharashtra cabinet can have a maximum of 43 ministers, including the CM.

Talking to PTI, a BJP leader said the Shiv Sena would not get the home department and was also unlikely to be allocated the revenue portfolio.



Talks are getting delayed because three parties (BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP) are involved, the politician said.

"The cabinet expansion is likely by December 14. The allocation of home department to Shiv Sena is ruled out. The Shiv Sena may get urban development, but is unlikely to get revenue," said the leader, who did not wish to be named.

The BJP is expected to keep 21 to 22 ministerial berths, including the CM's post, the leader said, adding that four to five ministerial berths may be kept vacant, PTI reported.

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar met PM Narendra Modi in Delhi and discussed matters related to the development of the state and nation.



In a post on X, Narwekar shared a picture with the PM. "I had the privilege of meeting the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi Ji today. Our discussion centred around important matters related to the progress of Maharashtra and the development of our nation. I am deeply grateful for his valuable insights, unwavering support, and guidance," he wrote.



"His leadership continues to inspire us all as we work towards strengthening India's democracy and fostering growth. I remain committed to serving Maharashtra and contributing to the vision of a prosperous and united India," Narwekar added.



The Maharashtra Assembly Speaker also met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, ANI reported.

(With ANI and PTI inputs)