Kher's comments come in response to the Union Home Minister attacking the Kharge on Monday.

Representation Image

Listen to this article Congress leader Pawan Khera slams Amit Shah, saying party does not hate PM Modi but loves the country x 00:00

Congress leader Pawan Khera on Monday came to defend the party's chief Mallikarjun Kharge over his comments on PM Modi's rally in Jammu and Kashmir, saying that his "party does not hate PM Modi but loves the country," ANI reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to ANI, his comments come in response to the Union Home Minister attacking the Kharge on Monday, saying that the Congress chief had outperformed himself, the party leaders, and the party in being "distasteful and disgraceful" during his speech on the last day of campaigning for the third and final phase of the Jammu and Kashmir assembly polls.

Shah's remarks came after Kharge in his speech claimed that he would stay alive until Modi was removed from power after he felt sick after addressing a rally in Jasrota area of JK's Kathua district on Sunday.

"Yesterday, Congress President Shri Mallikarjun Kharge Ji outperformed himself, his leaders, and his party in being absolutely distasteful and disgraceful in his speech. In a bitter display of spite, he unnecessarily dragged PM Modi into his personal health matters by saying that he would die only after removing PM Modi from power. "It just shows how much hate and fear these Congress people have of PM Modi that they are thinking of him constantly. As for the health of Mr. Kharge Ji, Modi Ji prays; I pray and we all pray that he lives a long, healthy life. May he continue to live for many years and may he live to see the creation of a Viksit Bharat by 2047," Union Home Minister Amit Shah said in a post on X.

Yesterday, the Congress President Shri Mallikarjun Kharge Ji has outperformed himself, his leaders and his party in being absolutely distasteful and disgraceful in his speech.



In a bitter display of spite, he unnecessarily dragged PM Modi into his personal health matters by… — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 30, 2024

Following Amit Shah's remarks on the Congress National President, Congress leader Pawan Khera stated that Congress wanted India to be free from Modi as '67% of the country did not vote in favour of him.'

Speaking to ANI Khera said, "When will BJP understand that Congress does not hate PM Modi but loves the country. That's why we want the nation to be free from PM Modi and his ideology. Around 67% of the country also wants the same who did not vote in favour of him..."

Earlier on Sunday, Kharge felt unwell while addressing a rally in the Jasrote area of Kathua district in Jammu and Kashmir. Congress leader Thakur Balbir Singh said that due to extreme heat, the Congress President was feeling suffocated.

After resting for a while, he resumed his speech, reassuring the crowd that he was doing fine and wouldn't be dying so early, ANI reported.

(With inputs from ANI)