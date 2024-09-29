Breaking News
Mumbai Police arrest one for duping city jewellers of Rs 2.2 crore
Mumbai: Two teenagers go missing amid academic pressure
Two arrested with five baby crocodiles at Mumbai airport
Iconic Reay Road Bridge takes shape; to open in November
Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, AAP MLAs inspect condition of roads in national capital
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > India News > Article > Congress demands Sitharamans resignation

Congress demands Sitharaman’s resignation

Updated on: 30 September,2024 08:35 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

Top

The opposition party reiterated its demand for a Supreme-court monitored inquiry through an SIT into the whole electoral bond scheme

Congress demands Sitharaman’s resignation

Nirmala Sitharaman

Listen to this article
Congress demands Sitharaman’s resignation
x
00:00

The Congress on Sunday attacked the BJP after a case was lodged against Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and others on a complaint relating to the now-scrapped electoral bonds scheme and demanded her resignation for “undermining democracy”.


The opposition party reiterated its demand for a Supreme-court monitored inquiry through an SIT into the whole electoral bond scheme.


Addressing a press conference here along with party spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh charged that four ways were used to extort money through the “conspiracy of electoral bonds - prepaid bribery, postpaid bribery, post-raid bribery and through farzi companies”.


He said the Finance Minister should immediately resign as she is “guilty” politically, legally and morally. Ramesh said the FIR was lodged on orders of the court and the Congress has nothing to do with the FIR.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

nirmala sitharaman congress news india national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK