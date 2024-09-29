Congress demands Sitharaman’s resignation

The opposition party reiterated its demand for a Supreme-court monitored inquiry through an SIT into the whole electoral bond scheme

Nirmala Sitharaman

The Congress on Sunday attacked the BJP after a case was lodged against Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and others on a complaint relating to the now-scrapped electoral bonds scheme and demanded her resignation for “undermining democracy”.

The opposition party reiterated its demand for a Supreme-court monitored inquiry through an SIT into the whole electoral bond scheme.

Addressing a press conference here along with party spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh charged that four ways were used to extort money through the “conspiracy of electoral bonds - prepaid bribery, postpaid bribery, post-raid bribery and through farzi companies”.

He said the Finance Minister should immediately resign as she is “guilty” politically, legally and morally. Ramesh said the FIR was lodged on orders of the court and the Congress has nothing to do with the FIR.

