NCP chief Sharad Pawar has urged Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to take action on the recent Parbhani violence and Beed sarpanch's murder. Pawar called for judicial probes and financial assistance for affected families, emphasising the seriousness of the incidents.

File Pic

Sharad Pawar, the president of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-Supremo), engaged in a telephonic discussion with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday, addressing concerns regarding the murder of a sarpanch in Beed and the death of a man following violent protests in Parbhani.

Pawar, who visited the families of both victims on Saturday, sought accountability and swift action. According to PTI, he met the relatives of Santosh Deshmukh, the sarpanch of Massajog village in Beed district, who was abducted and brutally murdered on December 9. He also visited the family of Somnath Suryavanshi, who allegedly died while in judicial custody after being arrested in connection with the Parbhani unrest.

The Parbhani violence, as reported by PTI, was triggered by the vandalisation of a replica of the Constitution, which led to widespread protests. The situation escalated, and Suryavanshi’s subsequent death in custody further fuelled tensions in the area.

Speaking to reporters in Pune on Sunday, Pawar revealed that he had raised the matter during a telephonic conversation with the chief minister. "I discussed the gravity of the situation in Beed and Parbhani with the chief minister and urged him to take appropriate action," he stated, as per PTI.

Fadnavis, on his part, had earlier announced judicial inquiries into both incidents. Additionally, financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh each has been assured for the families of Santosh Deshmukh and Somnath Suryavanshi. Pawar welcomed the judicial probes and expressed hope that justice would be delivered swiftly.

Pawar's call to the chief minister came while he was attending the Bhimthadi Jatra at the College of Agriculture in Pune. The NCP chief also extended an invitation to Fadnavis to attend the forthcoming 98th All India Marathi Literary Convention (Marathi Sahitya Sammelan), set to take place in Delhi.

According to PTI reports, Pawar has been actively monitoring the unfolding situations in Beed and Parbhani. His visit to the affected families underscored the seriousness of the matter and the urgent need for resolution.

The Beed sarpanch's murder and the Parbhani unrest have raised questions about law and order in the state. Pawar’s engagement with Fadnavis is being seen as an attempt to ensure that these incidents do not exacerbate tensions further.

(With inputs from PTI)