Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Pic/PTI

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday announced judicial probes into the Parbhani violence and the murder of village head Santosh Deshmukh in Beed district.

He also assured the House that those responsible for "unleashing" anarchy in Beed district would be punished irrespective of their political links.

Fadnavis said the murder of Deshmukh, sarpanch of Massajog village, is already being probed by a special investigation team (SIT) under an IG-rank officer. In addition to that, a judicial probe will be done within a time frame of three to six months, he said.

Announcing the transfer of Beed Superintendent of Police, the CM said the police were found to be lax.

The chief minister said another judicial probe has been ordered into the death of Somnath Suryawanshi who died after his arrest in connection with the violence in Parbhani over the desecration of a replica of the Constitution.

Largescale protests had degenerated into violence after a glass-enclosed replica of the Constitution near Babasaheb Ambedkar's statue outside Parbhani railway station was vandalised on the evening of December 10.

"The judicial inquiry into the Parbhani violence will be done to clear all doubts. Ambedkar is not limited to any caste. He belongs to all," said Fadnavis.

The chief minister also announced financial aid of Rs 10 each to the kin of Deshmukh and Suryawanshi.

Congress members put Ambedkar's photos on their desks in Maharashtra assembly

Congress leaders on Friday placed photographs of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on their desks in the Maharashtra assembly amid the party's allegations that Union Home Minister Amit Shah insulted the Dalit icon.

This prompted Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar to urge Speaker Rahul Narwekar to allow him to put a similar photo on his desk.

Pawar said Ambedkar belongs to everyone and even the treasury benches should be allowed to display his photographs.

The Speaker said he had not allowed any member to put such photographs on their desks. Narwekar also asked the Congress leaders, including Vijay Wadettiwar, Nitin Raut and Nana Patole, to remove the pictures.

Congress' Vijay Wadettiwar raised the vandalism of their party office in Mumbai. How political parties can resort to hooliganism, he asked.

Shiv Sena (UBT) legislators had also placed photos of Ambedkar on their desks but removed them after the Speaker's objection.

With the Congress leaders not removing the photos in defiance of the Speaker's message, the members of the ruling Mahayuti also placed Ambedkar's pictures on their desks.

This prompted the Speaker to adjourn the House proceedings for 10 minutes.

Lawmakers of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), comprising Congress, Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP), also held a protest on the steps of the Vidhan Bhavan against the attack on the Congress office in Mumbai and Shah's alleged remarks against Ambedkar.

(With inputs from PTI)