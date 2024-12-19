Maharashtra CM Fadnavis said that he and his deputies Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde would work 24/7 in shifts

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said that told Ajit Pawar that he would be the CM one day, reported the PTI.

"Ajit Pawar will work in the morning since he is an early riser. I am on duty from 12 noon to midnight while throughout the night, you all know who," Devendta Fadnavis said, referring to Eknath Shinde, who is known to work till late hours, as per the PTI.

He was replying to a debate in the legislative assembly on the motion of thanks to the Governor for his joint address to both Houses of the state legislature during the ongoing Winter Session in Nagpur.

Turning to Ajit Pawar, Devendra Fadnavis said, "You are called 'permanent deputy CM'... but my wishes are with you... you will be the CM someday," according to the PTI.

Ajit Pawar on December 5 took oath as the deputy CM of Maharashtra for the sixth time.

The NCP leader, who has been vocal about his chief ministerial ambitions, split the Sharad Pawar-founded Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in 2023 and joined the BJP-led Mahayuti government.

In the ensuing battle for the party name and its 'clock' symbol, his faction got both. His uncle and veteran politician Sharad Pawar now heads NCP (SP), an ally of the Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) under the banner of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

After a severe drubbing in the Lok Sabha polls that saw NCP bagging only one seat, Ajit Pawar's party made an impressive comeback in the recently held assembly elections, emerging victorious in 41 of the 57 constituencies where it was in the fray.

The Mahayuti alliance of BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP won over 230 of the state's 288 assembly seats, while MVA could manage to grab only 46.

Meanwhile, Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday also assured that all the ongoing schemes of the government including the flagship Ladki Bahin scheme for women will continue.

The December installment of the Ladki Bahin scheme will be deposited in the bank accounts of eligible women by month-end, the chief minister stated.

The winter session of the state legislature is underway in Nagpur following the BJP-led Mahayuti's massive victory in the November 20 assembly elections.

