Breaking News
Kolkata airport decked up to mark 100 years of flight operations
Admission racket: Junior clerk held by police; four arrested so far
Mumbai Traffic Police conducts workshops for BEST drivers after Kurla crash
Insult of Marathi people will not be tolerated: Maharashtra govt
Two men conduct 'recce' of Sanjay Raut's bungalow, police launches probe
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > News > India News > Article > Parliament scuffle case against Rahul Gandhi transferred to Delhi Police Crime Branch

Parliament scuffle case against Rahul Gandhi transferred to Delhi Police Crime Branch

Updated on: 20 December,2024 09:02 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

On Thursday, a face-off at the Parliament entry steps between the opposition and NDA MPs in Parliament premises over the alleged insult to B R Ambedkar left former minister Pratap Chandra Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput injured

Parliament scuffle case against Rahul Gandhi transferred to Delhi Police Crime Branch

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article
Parliament scuffle case against Rahul Gandhi transferred to Delhi Police Crime Branch
x
00:00

Delhi Police on Friday transferred the case against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in connection with a scuffle on the Parliament premises to its Crime Branch, an officer said.


This comes a day after the city police registered an FIR against Gandhi accusing him of "physical assault and incitement" during a scuffle in Parliament premises.


"The Crime Branch will now investigate this case," the officer said.


On Thursday, a face-off at the Parliament entry steps between the opposition and NDA MPs in Parliament premises over the alleged insult to B R Ambedkar left former minister Pratap Chandra Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput injured.

The FIR under sections 117 (voluntary causing grievous hurt), 115 (voluntary causing hurt), 125 (act of endangering life or personal safety of others), 131 (use of criminal force), 351 (criminal intimidation), and 3(5) (common intention) of the BNS was registered at Parliament Street Police station. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

rahul gandhi congress delhi police Crime News BJP India news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK