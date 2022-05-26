Mumbai: Sachin Tendulkar's alma mater Shardashram school board accused of embezzlement

Trustee writes to charity commissioner saying board misappropriated funds under guise of repairs, etc, without general body approval

Shardashram Vidyamandir in Dadar. File pic

Shardashram Vidyamandir, the school famous as the alma mater of noted cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar, Vinod Kambli and Ajit Agarkar, is in the news again, but for the wrong reasons this time. One of the trustees of the school in Dadar, has accused the board of trustees of misappropriation of funds, which he suspects are to the tune of Rs 35 crore.