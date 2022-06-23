Shiv Sena's doors are open for you: Sanjay Raut tells Sena rebel MLAs

Earlier in the day, Raut had said the Sena can consider walking out of the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance with the Congress and NCP if the rebels, who are camping in Guwahati, returned to Mumbai in 24 hours

Sanjay Raut. File photo

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday said the party's 'doors are open' to rebel leaders and all issues can be resolved through talks.

In a tweet Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said, ''Why wander aimlessly. The doors are open and issues can be resolved amicably through talks. Let's take a decision with self-respect instead of accepting slavery."

चर्चेतून मार्ग निघू शकतो.

चर्चा होऊ शकते.

घरचे दरवाजे उघडे आहेत..

का उगाच वण वण भटकताय?

गुलामी पत्करण्यापेक्षा स्वाभिमानाने निर्णय घेऊ!

जय महाराष्ट्र! — Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) June 23, 2022

Earlier in the day, Raut had said the Sena can consider walking out of the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance with the Congress and NCP if the rebels, who are camping in Guwahati, returned to Mumbai in 24 hours and discussed their issues with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Also Read: IN PHOTOS: As political turmoil deepens, Uddhav Thackeray vacates CM’s bungalow, 3 more MLAs join Shinde camp

Rebel Sena leader Eknath Shinde is camping in Guwahati along with 37 party legislators and ten independents, which has plunged the Sena-NCP-Congress government in Maharashtra in a crisis.

(with inputs from PTI)