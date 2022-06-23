Breaking News
Shiv Sena's doors are open for you: Sanjay Raut tells Sena rebel MLAs

Updated on: 23 June,2022 06:20 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Earlier in the day, Raut had said the Sena can consider walking out of the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance with the Congress and NCP if the rebels, who are camping in Guwahati, returned to Mumbai in 24 hours

Shiv Sena's doors are open for you: Sanjay Raut tells Sena rebel MLAs

Sanjay Raut. File photo


Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday said the party's 'doors are open' to rebel leaders and all issues can be resolved through talks.

In a tweet Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said, ''Why wander aimlessly. The doors are open and issues can be resolved amicably through talks. Let's take a decision with self-respect instead of accepting slavery."





Earlier in the day, Raut had said the Sena can consider walking out of the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance with the Congress and NCP if the rebels, who are camping in Guwahati, returned to Mumbai in 24 hours and discussed their issues with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Also Read: IN PHOTOS: As political turmoil deepens, Uddhav Thackeray vacates CM’s bungalow, 3 more MLAs join Shinde camp

Rebel Sena leader Eknath Shinde is camping in Guwahati along with 37 party legislators and ten independents, which has plunged the Sena-NCP-Congress government in Maharashtra in a crisis.

(with inputs from PTI)

