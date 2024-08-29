MHADA announces residential price cuts at mascot unveiling event

The new mascot unveiled. Pic/Aditi Haralkar

Listen to this article Mumbai: Shri and Shrimati Niwaasi debut x 00:00

Shri and Shrimati Niwaasi, a couple, made their debut at a Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) event on Wednesday afternoon. This couple, a man and a woman holding the MHADA symbol of a house, is the new mascot for the housing authority. The hi-octane unveiling launch took place at the MHADA headquarters at Bandra East.

ADVERTISEMENT

Atul Save, minister of housing, said at the launch, “Shri and Shrimati Niwaasi our mascot is designed to give people a sense of belonging. They should feel a part of MHADA. Every citizen has a right to a home. Shri and Shrimati Niwaasi are the brand ambassadors for MHADA,” he stated though stressed that MHADA itself does not need any marketing.

Sanjeev Jaiswal, vice-chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), MHADA added, “This mascot is to make MHADA more people-oriented. Somewhere, one got the impression that a personal touch was missing. The mascot fills in that gap and will become the face of MHADA.” Jaiswal also spoke of a more robust presence on social media, from now on and the introduction of a Chatbot soon, “So that people can ask us questions and clarify doubts.”

Though the focus of Wednesday the mascot announcement saw a buzz as officials announced that prices of at least 370 houses listed in an ongoing lottery process will be reduced. Save said, “In the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) bracket the price will be 25 per cent less. The Lower Income Group (LIG) house prices are slashed by 20 per cent, the Middle Income Group (MIG) are cut by 15 per cent and High Income Group house prices are cut by 10 per cent.”



370

No. of houses that will see a price reduction