Mumbai: Siblings busted in part-time job scam

Jamin Tada and Nimesh Tada

The Kandivali police caught two people who allegedly duped a businessman from Kandivali. They pretended to offer part-time jobs but were actually running a scam. The suspects are brothers named Jamin and Nimesh Tada.

Around Rs 22 lakh, including the money they cheated from the businessman, was found in one of their bank accounts. The businessman, who is involved in the repairs of computers in Kandivali, got a message last December offering part-time work. He was asked to do tasks for video likes on Telegram Messenger, a messaging service.

At first, he did what they asked, but then they started demanding money for taxes and returns. They allegedly forced him to give them Rs 3 lakh and Rs 13,000. When he realised it was a scam, he told the police. DCP Anand Bhoite told his team to look into it. A team led by Senior Inspector Dnyaneshwar Ganore traced the bank accounts and caught the suspects in Surat.

During questioning, they admitted to being brothers. Jamin facilitated the scam by allowing his account to be used for the scam, while Nimesh handled buying dollars and sending them to the main scammer.

Jamin, a graduate, met the main scammer on Telegram. For the past five months, they’ve been helping with illegal money transfers and getting R10,000 for each account they used. They gave the scammers 12 bank accounts, and Nimesh’s account got R22 lakh in total. The police are checking more bank accounts connected to the scam.

“The brothers were taken to court and are in police custody. They helped deposit the stolen money. The scam happened in Puducherry, and the police are looking for more people involved,” said an officer.

Rs 22 lakh

Amount found in accounts