Mumbai: Site supervisor booked for lift operator’s death

Pant Nagar police have found that workers at the site were not given headgear for their safety

Representational pic

The Pant Nagar police have booked the supervisor of a construction company in connection with the death of a lift operator at one of the company’s construction sites. The deceased was operating a lift used for ferrying construction material when it tipped over at the 16th floor. As a result, the cement blocks it was carrying fell out and one of them landed on the operator’s head, killing him.

On April 6, the police received information that a person named Adhirkumar Mal, 46, had been taken to Rajawadi Hospital after being severely injured as a cement block fell on his head. He was declared dead on arrival by the doctors on duty. The cops met Ramkumar Mal, 39, younger brother of the deceased, at the hospital, who gave them the details of the incident.

“According to the younger brother, on April 6, around 11.45 am, a cement block fell out of the lift and hit his head. Bleeding heavily, Adhirkumar was rushed by other workers to the Rajawadi Hospital ,where he was declared dead on arrival at 12.21 pm,” said an officer with the Pant Nagar police.

The police then visited the site of the building, named Pavitra Icon, which is being constructed by the Horizon construction company. Investigations revealed that the company did not provide any safety gear to the workers. Further, examination of paperwork revealed that Vijesh Patel, 35, was appointed as contractor and supervisor at the construction site.

“As per the contract, Patel’s responsibility was to ensure the safety of all the labourers at the construction site. The lift was faulty, which resulted in the blocks falling down when it was at the 16th floor,” said another police officer.

The police have booked Patel under sections 304A (causing death by negligence), and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code.

“An offence has been registered and the supervisor of the construction company has been booked. He is yet to be arrested” said Ravidutta Sawant, Senior Police Inspector, Pant Nagar police station.