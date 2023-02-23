Breaking News
Mumbai: BEST’s CNG bus bursts into flames in Andheri; undertaking withdraws 400 buses
Coming soon: One card for BEST buses, Metro lines in Mumbai
Mumbai: New housing society rules to come into effect soon
Mumbai: Financial firm staffer saves leading enterprise from cyber fraud
35 per cent of Dharavi locals were reluctant to get Covid jab: Study

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Six days since Aarey mishap cops yet to find the vehicle

Mumbai: Six days since Aarey mishap, cops yet to find the vehicle

Updated on: 23 February,2023 07:47 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Ranjeet Jadhav | ranjeet.jadhav@mid-day.com

Top

Aarey police claimed they are examining the footage of the CCTV cameras and have not found anything so far

Mumbai: Six days since Aarey mishap, cops yet to find the vehicle

BMC builds a speed breaker at the Aarey hospital road on Wednesday. Two forest guards were hurt in a hit-and-run here. Pic/Anurag Ahire


Two officials of the forest department were severely injured in a hit-and-run incident in Aarey last Thursday and six days later, the police are yet to trace the mini truck involved. Their colleagues sought to know how the cops could not identify the vehicle when there were two CCTV cameras near the accident spot.


Aarey police claimed they are examining the footage of the CCTV cameras and have not found anything so far. A mini truck had knocked down two forest guards at Aarey Milk Colony and the driver  fled, on Thursday. The forest department officials said the police should speed up the investigation.



Also Read: Mumbai: Tempo driver knocks down two forest staff on Aarey Road


A forest department staff member, requesting anonymity, said, “It has been six days since the accident, but the police are yet to find the vehicle and the driver. We hope they scan the footage of CCTV cameras near Aarey hospital, at the junction of the road going towards New Zealand Hostel and near a VIP guesthouse. The driver must take the internal road between 2 pm and 3 pm.”

Senior Inspector Shekhar Dombe of Aarey police station said, “We have already started the investigation into the incident and are also checking footage of the CCTV cameras. A pen drive with CCTV camera footage will also be sent to the control room at the police commissioner office for further investigation.” On Wednesday, the BMC also built a speed breaker on the internal road near Lotus lake where the accident had happened. However, streetlights still don’t work in many places.

brihanmumbai municipal corporation aarey colony mumbai mumbai news goregaon

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK