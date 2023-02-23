Mumbai: Six days since Aarey mishap, cops yet to find the vehicle

Aarey police claimed they are examining the footage of the CCTV cameras and have not found anything so far

BMC builds a speed breaker at the Aarey hospital road on Wednesday. Two forest guards were hurt in a hit-and-run here. Pic/Anurag Ahire

Two officials of the forest department were severely injured in a hit-and-run incident in Aarey last Thursday and six days later, the police are yet to trace the mini truck involved. Their colleagues sought to know how the cops could not identify the vehicle when there were two CCTV cameras near the accident spot.

Aarey police claimed they are examining the footage of the CCTV cameras and have not found anything so far. A mini truck had knocked down two forest guards at Aarey Milk Colony and the driver fled, on Thursday. The forest department officials said the police should speed up the investigation.

A forest department staff member, requesting anonymity, said, “It has been six days since the accident, but the police are yet to find the vehicle and the driver. We hope they scan the footage of CCTV cameras near Aarey hospital, at the junction of the road going towards New Zealand Hostel and near a VIP guesthouse. The driver must take the internal road between 2 pm and 3 pm.”

Senior Inspector Shekhar Dombe of Aarey police station said, “We have already started the investigation into the incident and are also checking footage of the CCTV cameras. A pen drive with CCTV camera footage will also be sent to the control room at the police commissioner office for further investigation.” On Wednesday, the BMC also built a speed breaker on the internal road near Lotus lake where the accident had happened. However, streetlights still don’t work in many places.