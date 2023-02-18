Mumbai: Tempo driver knocks down two forest staff on Aarey Road

Employees suffer grievous injuries in daylight incident, both being treated at SevenHills hospital

Forest guards Pravin Patil and Sharad Dhuri

A hit and run in Aarey Milk Colony on Thursday left two Forest Department employees with significant injuries. After knocking down the two forest guards, the tempo driver fled the scene. The accident comes a week after mid-day reported how the new speedbreaker-less roads made by the civic body are endangering the wildlife and humans.

On Thursday, Forester Sharad Dhuri and Forest Guard Pravin Patil were heading back to their office after regular patrolling. Patil was riding the bike, and Dhuri was riding pillion. A forest officer who wished to remain anonymous said, “Dhuri and Patil were travelling towards our chowky on their bike between 2:15 pm and 2:45 pm when a tiny tempo abruptly struck them from the opposite side, throwing them to the ground. The driver fled with his vehicle.”

The duo suffered serious injuries, which made it difficult for them even to get up. Patil’s injuries were more greivous among the two. Dhuri called his colleagues, who rushed him and Patil to SevenHills Hospital in a department vehicle. The Aarey police conducted a panchanama at the scene and took Dhuri and Patil’s statements.

Speeding on internal roads

On February 9, mid-day reported that the newly resurfaced internal roads at Aarey Milk Colony are witnessing rampant speeding due to a lack of speedbreakers. Currently, traffic is being diverted to the internal roads as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is concretising the main Aarey Milk Colony road.

The spot in Aarey Milk Colony where the accident took place

While the government and the Forest Department are providing assistance to the injured people, sources from the Forest Department said that Patil’s family is concerned about the medical cost considering their financial position.

Shekhar Dombe, senior police inspector of Aarey police said, “We are making inquiries to identify the driver of the vehicle involved in the collision. The incident took place near Lotus Lake. We are reviewing CCTV footage and looking for witnesses. We have recorded the statement of the two injured Forest Department employees, and an FIR has been filed.”

A medical professional at the SevenHills Hospital said, “Patil has fractured the bone in his right thigh, which also has an open wound. When he was brought to the hospital, the bone had come out through the wound. His right leg and forearm, too, have suffered fractures, and his scalp is wounded. Patil will need 15 to 20 days’ treatment and few months’ rest to recover fully. Dhuri has a fracture on his right thigh bone. The estimated cost of treatment for both patients is over Rs 8 lakh.”

Range Forest Officer (RFO) Narendra Muthe said, “Yesterday, a panchnama was done by the police. They also took the statement of the injured officials. We hope the culprits get arrested at the earliest.”