Mumbai: Skin donation up but still far from pre-COVID levels

There has been a 9.38 per cent rise from 2021 to 2022, but current donations are just one per cent of the total requirement

Skin donation does not lead to disfigurement and can save burn victims’ lives. Representation pic

Post the COVID-19 pandemic, skin donation is slowly regaining momentum. The city witnessed a 9.38 per cent rise from 2021 to 2022. However, it is not commensurate with the demand which has created a severe shortage. According to experts, Mumbai needs 150 skin donations per month.

The National Burns Centre (NBC) at Airoli, Mumbai — the country’s premier institute for burn injury treatment — is facing a shortage of skin used for grafting. In 2022, the city saw 175 skin donations, compared to 160 in 2021 and just 64 in 2020. The highest number of skin donations was recorded at 292 in 2014.

Dr Bharat Shah, founder member of the zonal transplant coordination center, Mumbai, said, “Skin donation is at hardly one per cent of the actual demand. We always train our coordinators across the city to create more awareness about skin donation whenever families are willing to donate organs. Coordinators ask for tissue donations too. However, often, families are not ready for it. They fear disfigurement of the body. We need to make families aware and convince them of skin donation, too. Awareness generation has to be a continuous process.”

While in Mumbai there are some people who agree to skin donation, in many countries skin banks have closed down due to no response. This year, the relatives of a Spanish woman donated her skin to the NBC. So far, 2023 has seen 31 skin donations Dr Sunil Keswani, medical director, NBC, said, “We are doing enough awareness programmes. Children who have heard about skin donation today may donate it in the future. Initially, people were unwilling to donate organs, but with awareness, the scenario changed. We need 150 skin donations per month to meet the requirement. At present, we are getting 20-25 donations. We have around 20 skin banks across the country, of which 14 we have started. It is the beginning, we have to create more awareness so that people come forward in the near future.”

150

Skin donations needed monthly

25

Current approx. skin donations monthly