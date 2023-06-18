Breaking News
Mumbai: Smoke erupts out of chimneys at Hotel Trident Nariman Point, fire dept says 'false alarm'

Updated on: 18 June,2023 10:29 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI

Mumbai Fire Brigade said that there was no fire at the Trident Hotel building

A smoke was reported at Hotel Trident Nariman Point in Mumbai, on Sunday.


Mumbai Fire Brigade said that there was no fire at the Trident Hotel building.


According to the management, the smoke erupted out of the chimneys inside the hotel Trident Nariman Point premises due to some routine maintenance work.


After receiving the information, the fire brigade reached the spot.

"It was not a fire incident but a regular maintenance drill where there was some smoke from their chimney and it seemed like a fire. We also moved our teams to the spot but nothing was there. We are still at the spot", said the official in Mumbai Fire Brigade.

More details are awaited. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

