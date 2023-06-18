Breaking News
Mumbai: Empty local train derails, traffic affected on down main line

Updated on: 18 June,2023 10:22 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

Efforts being made to rerail empty rake and restore the traffic

An empty local train derailed in siding on Sunday, but affected Karjat-bound traffic as it is infringing down main line to Karjat. This has resulted in the disruption of down main line train services between Kalyan and Karjat. 


Efforts being made to rerail empty rake and restore the traffic. Inconvenience caused to passengers is regretted, a Central Railway (CR) spokesperson said.


One trolley wheel of one coach of empty rake service derailed in siding at 8.25 am.


Trains temporarily detained include 18520 LTT-VSKP express at Ambarnath station home signal, one Badlapur local detained at Ulhasnagar station, one Ambarnath local- detained at home signal of Ulhasnagar station. Inconvenience caused to passengers of these 3 trains is regretted, the spokesperson added.

The down Kalyan to Badlapur section is blocked, but Badlapur to Karjat section is working. 

UP Karjat to Kalyan section is working.

