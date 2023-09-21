Mumbai: Snatcher of diplomat’s wife’s bag arrested within 3 hours

Stolen property returned to victim, accused is a habitual offender

The MRA Marg police arrested a 25-year-old accused of snatching the bag of a foreign national, who is the wife of a consulate general representing a foreign country in Mumbai. Swift action by the MRA police, after the victim’s distress call, led to the suspect’s arrest within a three-hour timeframe.

The incident occurred late on Tuesday night, around 10.45 pm, near Horniman Circle. The victim was crossing the road when the accused, riding a scooter, swooped in to snatch her bag before escaping. Recognising the gravity of the situation, the victim and her husband promptly alerted the police.

Responding swiftly, the MRA Marg police alerted multiple officers and launched an investigation. The cops scanned the CCTV footage and nabbed the accused in three hours. An officer involved in the operation stated, “The stolen property was also recovered and returned to the victim.”

The arrested individual was identified as Mohd Arbaz Siddiqui and booked under relevant sections. It was discovered that Siddiqui had a criminal history, having been previously booked by the Pydhonie police for theft on two occasions.

The police are now in the process of examining whether he is connected to any sophisticated criminal syndicates operating within the city. Due to security concerns, the identity of the victim and her country of origin has been withheld.