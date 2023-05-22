Mumbai: SoBo’s hippest gymnasium buckles under pandemic blow

Owners of Melt, patronised by city’s who’s who, say they are unable to recoup losses following two-year closure

A patron at the centre (left) Krishna Prakash (with flowers), chief of Maharashtra’s Force One, at Melt. Pics/Atul Kamble

One of SoBo’s toniest fitness centres, Melt, is set to shut shop at Cambata Building opposite Churchgate station after providing a vibrant space for the affluent to sweat it out for 21 years. The housekeeping staff, who have been associated with the elite fitness centre since its inception, said that the sprawling space was a second home for them.



Despite incurring heavy losses, the management of Melt has absorbed its loyal housekeeping staff into its sister concern, QI Spine Clinic. The director of the Olympic-standard gym, Nitij Arenja, told mid-day that he had been approached by many to create franchises.



Cambata Building, which houses Melt

Many film industry bigwigs as well as senior IPS and IAS officers, Mantralaya bureaucrats, legal eagles, business honchos and other fitness freaks have sweated it out at Melt. The gym, then called Qi, was founded on June 1, 2002. It was rechristened Melt in May 2019, said Dheeraj Pardesi, an employee who sits at the front desk.

IPS officer Ashok Kamte, who was posthumously awarded the Ashok Chakra after he laid down his life during the 26/11 attacks, would often frequent Melt. Another patron was the decorated IPS officer Himanshu Roy, who ended his life in 2018 while battling cancer.

Apart from senior IPS officers such as Krishna Prakash, Amitabh Gupta, Vishwas Nangre Patil and Hari Balaji, retired bureaucrats and solicitors general breaking into a sweat were also a common sight at the establishment. According to Melt’s management, the Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud would also drop in whenever he was in Mumbai.

Amitabh Gupta, the additional director general of prisons, Maharashtra, said, “I have been in Pune for the last three years, but I would wake up early in the morning and sweat it out for an hour every day at Melt when I was in Mumbai.” “It is sad it is shutting down now. Its ambience was extremely good, machines, trainers and staff members are amazing,” he added.

Ironman Krishna Prakash, the additional director general, who is the chief of Maharashtra Force One and in-charge of VIP security in the state, told mid-day, “For me, going to the gym is not the only way to work out, but I must say that Melt was one of the best places to sweat it out in Mumbai. Many IPS and IAS officers and their wives as well as children would go there. I would visit it once or twice a week.” He added, “Melt was a place for solace and relaxation for Himanshu Roy sir. He would go there with his personal gym trainer. Till his last day, he was there at the Melt.”



Apart from its ambience, the gym’s strategic location proved crucial to its popularity. Pics/Atul Kamble

Prakash praised the gym’s management and trainers. “Also, the equipment was always state-of-the-art. Many retired high-profile officers would go there not only to work out but also for their rehabilitation. So, the gym shutting down is an emotional setback for the elderly. Many people were emotional when I spoke to them about this recently,” he said. “We had a good bond with elderly people there as we used to celebrate our birthdays together too,” he added.

Reason for closure

Arenja told mid-day, “Cambata Trust has a tenant, who we were partnering with to run Melt. Now, the tenant is amicably returning the property to the landlord ie Cambata Trust. There was no legal fight. Everything was done amicably. We were formed informed of this development, a couple of days ago. Hence, we are shutting down the business on May 31. We have conveyed this message to all members.”

The fitness centre was fully revamped before the lockdown and expensive machines were brought from Italy to create an Olympic-standard gym for fitness freaks. But despite huge investment, the management could not get a good return as the lockdown was implemented soon after the revamp in 2020, said Arenja.



Mukesh and Vimmi Nishar

Speaking about the future, he said, “We have had a lot of calls related to franchise enquiries. Many people have approached us in the last couple of days as we have around 800 members and goodwill in the market. They want to franchise the brand. We have yet not finalised anything but discussions with those who have approached us are underway.”

Job security is guaranteed

Arenja said despite the financial situation, Melt’s loyal employees will not be left high and dry. “The housekeeping staff as well as employees from our admin department have been associated with us since day one. I never treated Melt as a profit-making business. Indeed, it was a passion project and these people were part of this family for over two decades. None of them have been asked to go jobless. So, as per our commitment, we have absorbed them into our sister concern QI Spine Clinic. It’s a nice way to give back to the community,” he added.

Arenja said, “Melt was a home of a community of south Mumbai. I am very grateful that people trusted us and gave us a chance to serve them. So, with a lot of gratitude and humility, we have been overwhelmed by the emotional support.” Apart from its ambience, the gym’s strategic location proved crucial to its popularity.

“We never advertised our brand, yet well-known people were members of Melt. People have travelled across the globe yet they returned to our gym and said, ‘Melt is the best’. We have the same machines that are all installed at the Olympics. Also, since it was located outside Churchgate station where Mantralaya, stock market, courts, government headquarters, etc, are located within a one-kilometre radius, Melt was the first choice for our members,” he stated.

The owner of Citywalk Shoes, Nasir Jamal, who would regularly frequent the establishment, said, “Melt was like a family space where the gentry was extremely good. It was centrally located for all of us. I used to go there with my wife and son. A couple of days ago, I was informed by the management that it is shutting down due to some issues. I don’t think I will be able to find any other gym in south Mumbai with such impressive facilities and cordial staff members.”

Jennifer Sadri, a trainer, has spent half of her life at the Melt. “I joined this gym when I was 23. It is like a home to me. I have no other words to say about this gym, which has given me everything in life,” she said.

Housekeeping staff sad

A housekeeping staffer Sandhya Bhurke has been associated with the Melt since day one. “It was like a second home. I am the only breadwinner of my family, so Melt was like a temple. I am very sad that my shrine is going to shut on May 31,” she added. “I am very thankful to the management as they have promised to absorb us somewhere,” said Bhurke, a Jogeshwari resident.

Sangeeta Chauhan would always feel uncomfortable if the Melt’s floor was not spick and span. “I would always rush to wipe the floor at Melt, which has given me everything. I never treated Melt as my workplace. It is more like my own house, which I would keep clean for everyone. The members would always bring gifts, including seasonal fruits, for us.”

Mukesh Nishar, director, Happy Homes Realty Pvt Ltd, said, “My wife, Vimi, and I have been members of Melt for the past 17 years. We start our day with Melt. We have a group of around 50 friends at the gym who are more like family. From trainers to the housekeeping staff, each one of them is extremely close to us and I can’t imagine having to say goodbye to them.”

800

No of members