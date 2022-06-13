Mumbai: Some roads leading to BKC to remain closed, traffic to be diverted for PM Narendra Modi's visit

Entry of vehicles of all kinds will not be allowed on the BKC connector and through the Kurla Razzak Junction, MTNL junction, Platina junction, the Trident junction towards the Jio World Centre, and the American Consulate

PM Narendra Modi. File Pic/AFP

As PM Narendra Modi is set to visit Mumbai on June 14, some roads leading to the BKC in Mumbai will remain closed while traffic on some roads will be diverted, a Mumbai Traffic Police official said.

Modi will participate in 'Dwishatabdi Mahotsav' (200th-anniversary celebrations) of 'Mumbai Samachar' at the Bandra Kurla Complex. Entry of vehicles of all kinds will not be allowed on the BKC connector and through the Kurla Razzak Junction, MTNL junction, Platina junction, the Trident junction towards the Jio World Centre, and the American Consulate.

Vehicular traffic on some routes will be diverted. The traffic regulations will be in place from 4 pm to 8 pm, the official said.

