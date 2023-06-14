Mumbai: Sops for votes? BJP seeks relaxation in slum rehab scheme

Party MLA wants BMC to rehabilitate under Pradhan Mantri Aawas Yojana slum dwellers of hutments built between 2001 and 2011

BJP MLA Atul Bhaktalkar during a meeting with (right) Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, on Monday

Eyeing control over the country’s richest municipal corporation, the BJP in Mumbai looks to have started preparation for the BMC polls, by giving voice to the slum dwellers—who account for more than 50 per cent of the voters. The party wants the civic body to rehabilitate the residents of slum hutments built until 2011, which are in the way of infra projects.

“Presently, the BMC rehabilitates eligible residents of slums built until 2000, which come in the way of civic infrastructure projects, for free of cost. The BMC should now rehabilitate those living in slum hutments built until 2011 at the cost of Rs 5 lakh per tenant, as decided by the government,” said BJP MLA Atul Bhaktalkar. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has demanded that these eligible project affected people (PAP) should also be allowed a financial assistance of Rs 2.5 lakh under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

“We discussed this issue with Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadanvis on Monday. I also demanded that project affected people be included under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, which he assured would be done. It will also help the BMC complete projects within the timeline, as a lot of time is wasted on rehabilitation of affected people,” Bhaktalkar said.

Gives SRA example

The BJP cited the state government’s recent decision to allow legal residents of slum hutments built between 2001 and 2011 to avail the slum rehabilitation (SRA) scheme at half the cost—Rs 2.5 lakh. While eligible slum dwellers of hutments built until 2000 are entitled to tenements for free of cost under SRA, those living in shanties built since 2001 have to pay Rs 5 lakh. The beneficiaries from between 2001 and 2011 get the financial aid of Rs 2.5 lakh under PMAY and have to pay only Rs 2.5 lakh.

Demand of ex-corporator

Meanwhile, Vinod Mishra, a former corporator from the BJP, has demanded that the first-floor slum dwellers be also included in the rehabilitation scheme. He met Fadnavis last week to present his demand. “I’ve been raising this issue for a long time. This is the issue of the people not of election,” Mishra insisted.

According to the official data, 58 per cent of voters in the city come from the slums. Of the 96 lakh odd registered voters in the city, around 60 lakh are from the slums. Moreover, the share of voting in slums is higher than that in the residential complexes and high-rises.

According to the BMC’s data, in the next three years, 36,229 PAP tenements are needed to implement various civic projects. It mostly includes slum residences built until 2000. However, this number would shoot up if those built until 2011 are included in rehabilitation, said a civic official.