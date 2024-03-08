Mumbai: SSC student takes exam from hospital bed

Was adamant about appearing for exam despite bruises, fractures and swelling to brain after being hit by a motorcyclist

Ethen Estebeiro appearing for the exam with the help of a writer, in the presence of school principal, Sister Arockia Sheelan

A Secondary School Certificate (SSC) student has impressed all who know him after he opted to appear for his board exam from a hospital bed despite being severely injured in an accident on Wednesday. Prompt action by the school and state board officials led to a unique arrangement that allowed Ethen Estebeiro—an SSC student from St Stanislaus High School, Bandra—to take the exam on Thursday morning, with the assistance of a writer.

Ethen was struck by a biker along Mahim causeway early on Wednesday morning. He suffered a collarbone fracture and several severe bruises on his body, including his face. He is admitted to S L Raheja Hospital in Mahim. According to Ethen’s parents, they attempted to reassure him, suggesting he could skip the exams and appear the following year. However, the Mahim resident remained steadfast. His parents then informed the school and its principal notified the Mumbai Divisional Board office. Within a day, all necessary paperwork and permissions were secured, while the hospital administration transformed an isolation ward into an exam hall.

His mother Roseline said, “While crossing the road on his way to his coaching class around 6.30 am, Ethen was struck by a bike. He called on my husband’s phone, with the help of a passer-by. Upon reaching the scene, the biker, who was also injured, was present. Despite our offer to take him to the hospital, he declined and left. Since we did not have any eyewitnesses and were not present at the time of the accident, we refrain from blaming anybody.”

She said, “Once at the hospital, my son’s only concern was how he would manage to sit for his board exam. Thanks to the school’s efforts, a writer was arranged for him.” Roseline also expressed her gratitude to the hospital administration and staff for transforming an isolation ward into an exam hall. Under normal circumstances, Ethen would have appeared for his exam from St Andrew’s High School in Bandra. His next exam is on March 9.

Despite repeated attempts, St Stanislaus school principal, Sister Arockia Sheelan, was not available for comment. Meanwhile, Sandeep Kharmale, the HSC and SSC exam custodian assigned by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education’s (MSBSHSE) Mumbai Division said, “As soon as the school intimated us, we informed them of all documents that were needed. Transporting exam answer booklets to exam halls is a very confidential matter. Also, sending a question paper through a runner to a place other than an allotted exam centre has separate criteria so we asked the school for their staff for assistance. We then informed the Bandra police to assign police personnel.”

Dr Sanjith Saseedharan, consultant and head of critical care at S L Raheja hospital, said, “The boy has sustained severe injuries, including bruises and abrasions on his face and nose and fractures. Despite these challenges, he expressed his determination to appear for the exam. We provided him with medication to alleviate pain and reduce drowsiness, enabling him to remain focused. Also, multiple tests were conducted to ensure his ability to sit for the exam, and the results were shared with the board invigilator.”