Mumbai: Student to sit for SSC exams after residence proof fiasco

The Maharashtra State Board and Secondary Board has given a green signal to 17-year-old SSC student Mohommad Asif Nafees Khan to sit for the board exams in March, after mid-day reported the incident. The state board had earlier stopped the student from giving the exam over insufficient residence proof.

Since the last one month, Asif Khan and his family had been struggling to get approvals. Khan also submitted a bonafide certificate from his school at Sultanpur in UP and an MLA’s letter as residence proofs in Mumbai, but the board didn’t accept it.

After multiple mid-day reports, the University board accepted the ration card of the student and issued his enrollment certificate on Friday. Now, Khan will submit this certificate to his school and the board will issue his hall ticket.

Khan wanted to complete his studies in civil engineering. Currently, he is residing with his mother Phooljahan at Ghatkopar. His father Nafees Ahmad Khan was suffering from a kidney disease and the entire family shifted to Mumbai in 2018. In February, Khan’s family submitted the ration card as residence proof, but the University board was not ready to accept it and demanded only a domicile certificate.

After this newspaper reported on the development, Khan and his family met Divisional Board of SSC chairman Nitin Upasani who checked his ration card, and after verification, gave him permission to give his SSC exams.

Speaking with mid-day, Divisional Board of SSC chairman, Nitin Upasani, said, “We have accepted student Asif Khan’s ration card and given him permission to sit for the board examinations. In the last 40 years, this is the first-of-its-kind case. We don’t want him to waste his academic year.” Khan’s relative, Fatima, thanked mid-day. “We appreciate all the help provided to the family.”