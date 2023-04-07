Mumbai: Stamp paper vendors protest over recent circulars

Officials question union’s agitation, say notices only reiterate rules that existed since 1934

The Asiatic Society of Mumbai Town Hall, which houses the office of the additional controller of stamps. File Pic

On Thursday, talks between Mudrank Vikreta Sangh, Mumbai, an association of private stamp paper vendors with the senior revenue officials yielded no results, compelling protesting stamp vendors to continue their agitation. Ashok Kadam, the union president from Dadar, who has been a licensed stamp vendor for 30 years, said, “Deputy Revenue Secretary Satyanarayan Bajaj has asked for more time to reply. We have no option but to continue our protest.”

Issue of contention

The union was objecting to circulars issued by the additional controller of stamps (the supervisory authority on stamp paper vendors) before his transfer. Two of the main concerns are a circular dated February 21, 2023, which mandates that from April 1, stamp paper cannot be bought by a third party and that individuals who need stamp paper must be physically present with valid identification in front of stamp vendors. The second issue is that a person residing anywhere outside Mumbai or in any other district in Maharashtra is not allowed to buy stamp paper from a Mumbai stamp vendor.

Mudrank Vikreta Sangh members claim that the stamp officials are not stringent when it comes to adhering to their own rules and circulars on vendors operating from out of Mumbai. “We are getting step-motherly treatment from the stamp department. We adhere to the rules and regulations, but our pleas go unheard. If the department circular has to be adhered to, it should be implemented across the state, and not only in Mumbai. When surprise raids and records of our registers are checked by stamp officials, they restrict their checks to only Mumbai city and suburbs and not outskirts,” said Kadam.

According to Kadam, on Saturday, the state association of stamp vendors have a meeting in Dhule, where all the stamp vendors from the state will be present and discuss this issue. They will decide their next step there.

Jurisdiction circular cancelled

A highly placed source in the state government informed mid-day that the issues raised by the union, the jurisdiction one has been resolved, with the Inspector General of Registration and Controller of Stamps, cancelling the said circular issued by the additional controller of stamps. Shravan Hardikar, inspector general of registration (IGR) and controller of stamps, Maharashtra, said, “We checked the Bombay Stamp Supply and Sales Rules, 1934, and checked for Government Resolutions, if any, but did not come across any provisions that put an embargo on a stamp vendor from Mumbai selling stamp paper to people who reside outside city limits or anywhere in Maharashtra. I have used my discretionary power and have cancelled the circular issued by the additional controller of stamps. This means stamp papers can be bought by anyone from any licensed stamp vendor in the state.”

February 21 circular status

Asked about the status of the February 21 circular, the IGR said, “The circular has only reiterated provisions laid down in the Bombay Stamp Supply and Sales Rules and was issued within the ambit of the power of the additional controller of stamps. The demand from the protesting union is to change the rule, which is not in my power. The appropriate authority in the state government has been informed and is in dialogue with the protesting vendors.”

Why now

A senior stamp official who did not wish to be identified said, “The said rules where a person has to physically be present to buy the stamp papers is clearly stated. Also, there is an exception, where corporate, bank or credit cooperatives can appoint a nominated person who will be authorised to collect stamp paper from vendors, like they always did.”

Asked whether an industrialist or celebrity will have to be physically present before the stamp vendor to buy stamp paper, the officer stated, “The ground-level scenario remains unchanged. The circular only reiterates rules that have been in existence since 1934 and amended at regular intervals. The last amendment to the rules was in 2019 and these provisions remain unchanged.”

Nothing changes for citizens

Hardikar confirmed that nothing has changed for the citizens, who can always opt for the alternative method of stamping, that is getting their document franked, and can still execute all documents as per the law.