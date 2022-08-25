Mumbai: State hands over Rs 10 lakh to deceased Govinda’s family

MLA Dilip Lande visits the grieving family of Sandesh Dalvi, who died after falling from the fifth tier of a human pyramid; says efforts on to get Dalvi’s brother a job

MLA Dilip Lande (in red) at the residence of Sandesh Dalvi on Tuesday night

The family members of Sandesh Dalvi, the 24-year-old Govinda from Kurla who lost his life during Dahi Handi celebration, received assistance from the state government on Tuesday. MLA Dilip Lande from CM Eknath Shinde’s faction handed over a Rs 10-lakh cheque from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to Dalvi’s kin at their residence in the night.

Dalvi, a member of Shiv Shambho Govinda team, fell from the fifth tier of the human pyramid and died on August 22. His last rites were performed at Sonapur Shamshanbhoomi on Tuesday in the presence of the leader of opposition in the legislative assembly and other politicians.

In keeping with the state government’s announcement of Rs 10-lakh compensation in case of death of a Govinda during the Dahi Handi celebration, Lande visited the family, handed over the cheque and consoled the family. He said that efforts would be made to get Dalvi’s elder brother Yogesh a job. He added that CM Shinde would visit the family soon.

22

Day this month that Sandesh Dalvi died

