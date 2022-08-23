Mumbai: 24-year-old Govinda injured during Dahi Handi festival dies at Nanavati hospital

According to BMC officials, Sandesh Dalvi, 24, a resident of Kurla was a member of Shiva Shambho Govinda Pathak

Representative image

Mumbai reports the first death of a young 24-year-old Dahi Handi celebration. After battling for four days, the youth passed away on Monday night at Nanavati hospital.

According to BMC officials, Sandesh Dalvi, 24, a resident of Kurla was a member of Shiva Shambho Govinda Pathak. Dalvi was grievously injured after he fell from a human pyramid on August 19, while celebrating Dahi Handi at Bamanwadi, Vile Parle.

Also read: Mumbai: 222 Govindas injured during Dahi Handi celebrations, 25 under treatment

He was first admitted to civic-run Cooper hospital, but he was later shifted to Nanavati hospital by his family; however, after three days of battling, Sandesh succumbed to injured on Monday at 9 pm.

According to sources, Sandesh sustained severe head injuries while celebrating Dahi Handi.

This year, around 222 Govindas were injured during Dahi Handi festivities. Out of the 222 injured Govindas, 197 were treated and discharged from various hospitals in the city.

(With inputs from Suraj Pandey)

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal