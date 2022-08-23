Breaking News
Mumbai: 24-year-old Govinda injured during Dahi Handi festival dies at Nanavati hospital
Mumbai-Pune Expressway to get mishap location-tracking system
No new Covid-19 deaths in Mumbai; cases drop to 592
Shivnath Express train on way to Maharashtra derails in Chhattisgarh; no casualty
Bomb threat call made at five-star hotel in Andheri, cops launch probe
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai 24 year old Govinda injured during Dahi Handi festival dies at Nanavati hospital

Mumbai: 24-year-old Govinda injured during Dahi Handi festival dies at Nanavati hospital

Updated on: 23 August,2022 07:54 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

According to BMC officials, Sandesh Dalvi, 24, a resident of Kurla was a member of Shiva Shambho Govinda Pathak

Mumbai: 24-year-old Govinda injured during Dahi Handi festival dies at Nanavati hospital

Representative image


Mumbai reports the first death of a young 24-year-old Dahi Handi celebration. After battling for four days, the youth passed away on Monday night at Nanavati hospital.

According to BMC officials, Sandesh Dalvi, 24, a resident of Kurla was a member of Shiva Shambho Govinda Pathak. Dalvi was grievously injured after he fell from a human pyramid on August 19, while celebrating Dahi Handi at Bamanwadi, Vile Parle. 

Also read: Mumbai: 222 Govindas injured during Dahi Handi celebrations, 25 under treatment

He was first admitted to civic-run Cooper hospital, but he was later shifted to Nanavati hospital by his family; however, after three days of battling, Sandesh succumbed to injured on Monday at 9 pm. 

According to sources, Sandesh sustained severe head injuries while celebrating Dahi Handi. 

This year, around 222 Govindas were injured during Dahi Handi festivities. Out of the 222 injured Govindas, 197 were treated and discharged from various hospitals in the city.

(With inputs from Suraj Pandey)

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
dahi handi janmashtami mumbai news maharashtra

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK