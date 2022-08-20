Ulhasnagar: Drunk man climbs tower to break Dahi Handi, arrested

The Dahi Handi was tied 80 feet above the ground and many Govinda pathaks had tried to break it but failed

Bhola Waghmare (L). Pic/Navneet Barhate

In a strange sequence of events, a man under the influence of alcohol crawled on a rope to break a Dahi Handi while two Govinda pathaks were waiting to break it. The incident took place at Ulhasnagar Camp no. 5 on Friday night. Hill Line Police has nabbed the culprit and booked him.

On Friday, Arun Ashan, a rebel Shiv Sena leader, organised Dahi Handi celebrations at Netaji Chowk, Ulhasnagar Camp no. 5. The organiser of the Dahi Handi celebrations was Jay Bhavani Mitra Mandal and prize money was Rs 55,555. The Dahi Handi was tied 80 feet above the ground and many Govinda pathaks had tried to break it but failed.

Two Govinda pathaks were competing with each other to finally break it. However, one person climbed onto the tower where the handi was tied and started crawling towards the handi. "He was shouting and speaking loudly, it was dangerous, organizers immediately asked to lower the handi slowly to avoid any mishap," told an official from Hill Line Police station.

By the time handi was lowered, the man had reached to handi and broke it with his head. The rope was lowered and he was apprehended by police present at the spot. The man was drunk and identified as Bhola Waghmare (22). "He lives on the footpath and works as a daily wage worker. He did this act under influence of alcohol," said another officer.

Hill Line Police have booked Waghmare under Maharashtra Prohibition Act.

