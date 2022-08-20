Breaking News
Sameer Wankhede gets threat via social media
Famous Dadar store owner’s 46-yr-old son found dead in Virar
Mumbai: Traffic Police get WhatsApp messages threatening '26/11-type' attack
Mumbai Metropolitan Region’s large civic bodies likely to have electric double-decker buses
Mumbai: 1,011 Covid-19 cases in city, two deaths
Mumbai: 153 Govindas injured during Dahi Handi celebrations, 23 under treatment
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai 222 Govindas injured during Dahi Handi celebrations 25 under treatment

Mumbai: 222 Govindas injured during Dahi Handi celebrations, 25 under treatment

Updated on: 20 August,2022 12:08 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Out of 222 injured Govindas, 197 were treated and discharged from various hospitals in the city and 25 people were still under treatment, their condition is said to be stable, the BMC said

Mumbai: 222 Govindas injured during Dahi Handi celebrations, 25 under treatment

Janmashtami celebrations in Mumbai. File Pic


As many as 222 Govindas were injured during the Dahi Handi celebrations on Friday, according to the According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) . The civic body said, Out of 222 injured Govindas, 197 were treated and discharged from various hospitals in the city and 25 people were still under treatment, their condition is said to be stable.


As per the BMC,  Information regarding the injured Govindas was received from various government and BMC hospitals. As per the data, there 5 Govindas were shifted to the JJ hospital, St. George hospital – 5, GT hospital – 15, S K Patil hospital- 2, Nanavati hospital-1, Nair hospital – 12, KEM hospital – 56, Sion hospital – 19, Trauma hospital – 20, Cooper hospital – 17, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar hospital, Kandivali – 10, V N Desai hospital – 8, MW Desai hospital- 3, Rajawadi hospital – 20, M T Agrawal – 5, Veer Savarkar -1, Govandi Shatabdi hospital- 4, Bandra Bhabha hospital – 8 and Poddar hospital – 9 and 1 in Hinduja hospital.  
Dahi Handi, a part of Krishna Janmashtami festival, was celebrated on a grand scale in Mumbai on Friday.

Also Read: Janmashtami 2022: Political punches fly in Thane


Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had on Thursday announced at the state Legislative Assembly that the government has decided to accord adventure sport status to Dahi Handi. CM Shinde had informed the state Legislative Assembly that the adventure sport tag will allow young participants at these events to apply for government jobs under the sports quota. 

Janmashtami 2022: Watch How The City Of Mumbai Celebrated The Festival

He had said that participants or their families will be provided with compensation in case of fatal or other injuries to the Govindas. The CM had said that in case of the unfortunate death of a participant during the formation of human pyramids, his or her kin would get Rs 10 lakh as compensation and a Govinda suffering serious injuries would receive compensation upto Rs 7 lakh. CM Shinde had said, the Government hospitals had been instructed to treat injured Govindas free of cost. 

Meanwhile, cases of injured Govindas were also reported in Thane district. Chief of Thane Municipal Corporation's Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC), Avinash Sawant, told the PTI, "A total of 64 participants suffered injuries while forming human pyramids as part of Dahi Handi celebrations in Thane city on Friday. Most of the injured were provided treatment by the medical teams present on the spot."

While nine of the injured are being treated at Kalwa Civic Hospital, two others are undergoing treatment at the District Civil Hospital, and one at Kaushalya Hospital, he said.

"All of them are out of danger and recovering," Sawant said.

(with PTI inputs) 

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
janmashtami mumbai mumbai news brihanmumbai municipal corporation

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK