24 Govindas suffer injuries during Dahi Handi celebrations in Mumbai

Govinda pathak forms a human pyramid to break the 'dahi handi' at Dadar in Mumbai. Pic/PTI

Dahi Handi, which is part of Krishna Janmashtami festival, is being celebrated on a grand scale in Mumbai and its neighbouring areas on Friday, August 19.

As part of the festival, youngsters (called 'Govindas') make human pyramids to reach an earthen pot containing buttermilk suspended mid-air, and break it. It symbolises victory through unity.

The festival is celebrated on a large scale in Mumbai metropolitan areas.

According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), as many as 24 members of Govinda troupes had been injured in Mumbai as of 3 pm.

While 19 of them were discharged after treatment, five Govindas were hospitalised and their condition was said to be stable, BMC said in a release.

Among those injured, nine Govindas were treated at the civic-run KEM hospital, five at Nair hospital and four at Poddar hospital.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday had informed the state Legislative Assembly that the government has decided to accord adventure sport status to Dahi Handi.

The chief minister had said that participants or their families will be provided with compensation in case of fatal or other injuries suffered by the players during the formation of human pyramids.

He further said that in case of unfortunate death of a participant during the formation of human pyramids, his or her kin would get Rs 10 lakh as compensation from the state government. A player suffering serious injuries would receive Rs 7 lakh, while those sustaining fractures would be paid Rs 5 lakh.

(With inputs from PTI)

