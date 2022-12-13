Mumbai: Stench makes Kanjurmarg residents’ nights miserable

NGO writes to authorities seeking a surprise inspection between 9 pm and 7 am so that they experience the odour first-hand
Locals alleged that solid waste is dumped at Kanjurmarg dumping ground (in pic) in the daytime and the same is levelled and moved in the night. File pic
Kanjurmarg residents have complained that there is a nauseating stench in the area for the past few days due to the careless disposal of solid waste at the dumping ground. NGO Vanashakti has written a letter about the same to the secretary of the ministry of environment, forest and climate change as well the regional officer of the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board and Mangrove Cell.
The NGO alleged that haphazard and careless dumping of municipal solid waste at the Kanjurmarg dumping ground is leading to health and environmental hazards. It claimed that garbage is dumped openly during the day and it is levelled and moved around in the night, leading to the stench. “This activity raises a horrible nauseating stench which is experienced in an almost 2-km radius of the site. It is impossible for residents to keep their windows open at night,” stated the letter.
The NGO has requested the authorities to undertake surprise visits to the site and vicinity between 9 pm and 7 am to experience the odour so they understand the gravity of the situation. Talking to mid-day, environmentalist and Vanashakti Director Stalin D said, “There is nothing scientific in the process. On the contrary, it is a huge health hazard in a city reeling under air pollution. Methane emissions from the site are also high. There are at least 20,000 or more scavenging birds that infest the site. They can be seen at sunset returning from the spot and the entire sky seems filled with them.”
According to the NGO, the garbage landfill site lies in a sanctuary and a Ramsar site. “The birds in the sanctuary are suffering and the entire atmosphere inside it is toxic. Please take steps to relocate the dump site and immediately act to stop the stench that emanates from the site every night,” the letter added. Nitin Chhabria, a resident of Kannamwar Nagar in Vikhroli East, said, “We have been facing the issue of stench coming from the dumping ground for several days now. The smell has become very strong these days, because of which we are unable to breathe. I hope the government takes note of this and does something.”
20,000
Approx no of scavenging birds at the site