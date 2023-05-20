Environmentalists urge BMC to take experts’ advice during tree trimming

An exposed nest after branches of the tree were cut on a road in Fort, on Friday. Pic/Atul Kamble

Listen to this article Mumbai: Stop hacking nests with branches, say activists x 00:00

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s haphazard tree trimming and pruning has resulted in birds’ nests being exposed on the road opposite the BMC headquarters. Activists and bird experts are now demanding that tree trimming be conducted under the supervision of experts.

Yogesh Patel, a bird expert and post graduate in zoology, said, “Experts can suggest an instant solution to save birds’ nests. Mostly crows’ nests are affected by this kind of harsh tree trimming. As they are very common birds their nests are ignored during trimming,” Patel added. He said, “But every bird is important to the ecosystem. Crows work as scavengers.”

In just 350 metres, from BMC headquarters to Cama and Albess Hospital, BMC has trimmed 17 trees on both sides of the road. Of 17 trees, six nests in five trees have been disturbed.

Also Read: If Mumbai floods, officials will face the music: CM Eknath Shinde

After the environmentalists’ demand, BMC has decided to trim trees in a scientific manner without harming birds’ nests. According to the contract clause, the contractor should take expert advice before trimming trees.

Zoru Bathena, environmental activist said, “If tree cutting is unavoidable, then all nests should be moved first.”

There are instructions to contractors to save birds’ nests during tree trimming. But there is also a need to manage the balance of the tree while trimming, said an official of BMC’s garden department. Deputy Municipal Commissioner Kishor Gandhi did not respond to calls and messages.